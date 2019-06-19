Senate panel focuses on missing, slain indigenous women

A key congressional committee is holding a hearing on a slate of legislation aimed at addressing the deaths and disappearances of Native American women.

The bills before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs would require law enforcement to submit annual reports to Congress to give lawmakers a better handle on the number of cases.

New standards also are proposed for law enforcement's response to missing persons reports, especially on tribal lands.

Numerous Native American families have expressed frustration in testimony and interviews in the past year over officers' handling of the reports.

Officials with the Justice and Interior departments, which provide resources for law enforcement on reservations, are expected to testify during Wednesday's hearing.

