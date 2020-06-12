Senate committee approves Defense Authorization Act

The Senate Armed Services Committee approves the 2021 National Defense Authorization Bill.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says the bill includes a three percent pay raise for troops, increased access to quality child care and housing and removes the reliance on China for supply chain goods.

And he says we can't get behind China and Russia in military technology.

Part of that is the B-21 Raider bomber.

That's the new bomber in development which is slated to be deployed here to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Ellsworth has been picked to have the first squadron of the bombers when they're ready.

Rounds says the bomber is key.

Rounds says, "We need to continue the development of the B-21 bomber. It's got long legs and it was designed to be able to respond to places that are more difficult to get to and to do so in a very stealthy fashion and deliver, not only nuclear weapons as a way of not only projecting power. but of keeping the peace. Our adversaries are looking for weaknesses We simply need to do our best to eliminate any weaknesses we have within our national defense systems."

Rounds says we especially need to be able to respond in the Pacific Rim region.