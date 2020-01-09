Sen. Rounds on Soleimani and Iran situation

On Wednesday, Senator Mike Rounds attended a briefing regarding the situation in Iran, led by some of the administration's top officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

Rounds said during the briefing, they learned more about the steps President Donald Trump took when targeting top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Rounds described the importance of Soleimani as a figurehead and not just a general.

"Soleimani was more than just the general in charge," said Rounds. "He was also the personality, he was mythical to many of the people on the other side. He had relationships that he had built up for decades, starting all of the way back in the 1980's. He had developed relationships with terrorist organizations and leaders of different terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East."

Rounds emphasized, "We do not, as a nation, seek war with Iran. But President Trump has made it very clear that those who threaten our citizens, our troops, and our coalition partners will face consequences."