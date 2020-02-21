Semi crashes after 90 mph chase

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck driver led them on a high-speed chase from Lennox to Worthing Thursday.

Law enforcement was checking on that semi-truck driver on the south edge of Lennox Thursday evening when the driver took off.

The pursuit went eastbound from Lennox and through the city limits of Worthing. The semi eventually lost control and jack-knifed and rolled east of the intersection of 280th Street and SD Highway 115.

Fire departments and EMS extricated the driver from the semi-truck.

He was flown to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this point.