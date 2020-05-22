Semi crash blocks Highway 79 in Harding County

A semi truck overturned on a Harding County road Friday morning, blocking it for several hours.

The crash was on Highway 79 north of Ludlow and according to a post on the Harding County Facebook page, the trailer had "flammable and other chemicals" in it. The driver is "OK," according to Harding County Sheriff Wyatt Sabo.

The joint Rapid City-Pennington County hazardous material team as well as hazmat staff from Billings have been dispatched to assist in clearing the wreck from the highway.

Sabo says it will be several hours before the road is cleared. He said people should not try to go around the roadblocks.

