Selling "Thank You" stickers for a good cause

The owner of Black Hills Stickers and Apparel, Bonny Fleming says, a few years ago, she has raised 7,000 for the Legion Lake fire recovery by selling stickers. Now she is using the same idea during the pandemic. Fleming has designed "Thank You Essential Workers" stickers and posters, and is donating all the proceeds to Feeding South Dakota and Feeding America. A woman from Tenesee has already bought 100 stickers and will distribute them to construction workers to put on their hard hats.

Fleming also notes that she couldn't fit every worker on her design but she does want to thank everyone who is still working hard during the pandemic.

