Self-defense course hosted by I Am Legacy brings power to women

Today, I Am Legacy started their first session of a 6-week course in self-defense. "MMIW is kind of an epidemic in Indian country," said Morgan Bringswhite, the co-founder of I Am Legacy. And the two instructors, Chissie and Dow, wanted to teach people how to handle a physical confrontation, and prevent them from becoming another victim of violence. "I'm a single mother of 5 children, two of them are girls, so for me, being involved in something like this is important to my household," said Eltina Three Stars.

Katie New Holy, a boxer from Porcupine, demonstrated some boxing techniques. Although she is of a smaller stature, her strength also showed that with skills and the will, women can be strong as well.

"I feel that our women have been targeted for quite some time, and it's always fallen on the family to raise awareness when an individual in their family goes missing," with classes and events like this, Eltina Three Stars hoped people would take indigenous women's safety seriously.

Anyone can still join this course at I Am Legacy on Saturday for the next 5 weeks. It's free and open to anyone. Please see their Facebook page for more information, which is listed on this page.

