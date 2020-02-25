See what Apollo 13 astronauts saw: Welcome to the dark side of the moon

Thanks to Pink Floyd, we’ve known for decades what the “Dark Side of the Moon” sounds like.

This video recreates some of the stunning views of the moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw on their perilous journey around the farside in 1970. (Source: NASA, CNN)

With the help of NASA, we now know what it looks like, too.

By compiling images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has put together a video giving us the same view Apollo 13 astronauts would have had on their perilous journey around the far side in 1970.

The 4K resolution video features lunar surface views, as well as earthset and sunrise.

NASA’s LRO is a robotic spacecraft orbiting the moon in a polar mapping orbit. Its data helps the space agency plan for future human and robotic missions to Earth’s closest celestial neighbor.

It was launched in 2009.

