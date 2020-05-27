2 more residents of Wyoming nursing home dies of COVID-19

Three residents of a nursing home has died of the coronavirus, bringing the number of people killed by the virus in Wyoming to 14.

A day after an older man died,a n additional death associated with a Washakie County long-term care facility facing an outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older woman who was a Washakie County resident has died; she was previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed case.

Three residents have now died in connection with the outbreak. Testing has so far identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 653 lab-confirmed cases and 207 probable cases reported so far.

