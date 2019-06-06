Seattle has highest number of slain Native American women, study finds

Seattle has the highest rates of slain Native American women in the country, according to a recent study.

While indigenous women are 10 times more likely to experience violence on reservations, there was never much information on Native women who live in cities, about 71% of the population.

Researchers call it an invisible epidemic.

The Urban Indian Health Institute studied 506 cases of murdered indigenous women across 71 cities.

Seattle had the highest number of murdered Native American women in part because the region has a larger population, the study found.

"It is easier for predators to look at victimizing individuals who nobody will care about if they are gone except for their families," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of UIHD.

Small steps are being taken towards protecting these women in Seattle.

The King County Board of Health is developing policy on the issue.

And there's a new law that requires a statewide study of this problem.

