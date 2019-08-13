Five suspects in custody following Wounded Knee shooting

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police now have five suspects in custody following the Tuesday morning shooting near Wounded Knee.

They are Joseph Looks Twice III, Edgar Bear Runner III, Lathan Lucero, Devin Bear Eagle and a five person not named.

Original story:

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police are looking for suspects after shots were fired, including several rounds that hit a patrol car near Wounded Knee.

No one was reported injured but police caution the public not to approach people of interest: Joseph Looks Twice III and Edgar Bear Runner III. They are reportedly armed and dangerous and could be in the Wounded Knee and Porcupine areas.

Three other suspects - Lathan Lucero, Devin Bear Eagle and another person not named - have been captured.

If anyone sees these people, they are asked to call OST Public Safety Dispatch at 605-867-5111 or 911.

The incident started late Tuesday morning when police received several reports of gunshots in the Wounded Knee area. When police arrived on scene, suspects fled. One of them reportedly fired a high-powered rifle at the police during the escape.

