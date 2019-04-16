Search and Rescue hopes to use budget supplement for Serenity search

The search for missing nine-year-old Serenity Dennard has come with a large price tag.

That can mean challenges for the Pennington County Search and Rescue budget.

Serenity went missing from the Black Hills Children's Home more than two months ago.

Search and Rescue is looking for the approval of a $73,000 budget supplement.

On Tuesday the Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved to schedule a public hearing for that money.

Sheriff Kevin Thom says if the budget supplement is approved, the money will be used for training and equipment.

Kevin Thom says, "I don't know that all $73,000 will be spent on the Serenity search. It's tagged for that search plus other searches that may come up so it'll be a portion of that. But yes it helps offset some of the hard costs we have like renting the helicopters, food, things like that that we didn't budget for."

Commissioners scheduled the public hearing for May 7th.

Thom says crews will tentatively search for Serenity this weekend depending on the weather.