Scyller Borglum files paperwork for U.S. Senate race

South Dakota's Mike Rounds is running for re-election in the U.S. Senate and this year, he's facing a challenger in the Republican primary.

State Representative Scyller Borglum got the signatures needed earlier this week to challenge Rounds for his seat.

Borglum drove to Pierre Tuesday, to submit her petitions and officially file for her spot in the U.S. Senate race with the Secretary of State's office.

But due to social distancing, she had to adapt in order to get the required signatures.

"When you are in politics and you work with people," said Borglum. "The challenges of social distancing frankly are that you can't get to the people that you want to introduce yourself, find out what their questions are, but one of the advantages to living in these times is I'm also infinitely adaptable and with social media, as it is and with the technology that we have does it require a change in plan and strategy of course it does."

Rounds has held his seat on the senate since 2015.

The republican primaries are still scheduled for June second. Whoever wins that primary will face off against the Democratic candidate in November.