Sculpting on Mount Rushmore began today in 1927

Today, in 1927, Gutzon Borglum began sculpting Mount Rushmore.

The sculpting process took 14 years, beginning in October of 1927 and ending in October 1941.

Borglum was the son of Dutch immigrants and was known for his large-form sculptures. He worked on Stone Mountain in Georgia before Mount Rushmore.

He died while working on the monument and his son, Lincoln, took over the project.

While the sculpture is complete, upkeep for the park is an ongoing requirement.

Currently, the main visitors' center, the amphitheater, the Grad View Terrace, and the Avenue of Flags are under some construction.

"This is deferred maintenance," said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief of Interpretations and Education at Mount Rushmore National Monument. "It is work that we have needed for quite a while and we got $8 million to complete this task. We had some leaks in the main visitors' center, water that was leaking through the Grand View Terrace down into the Visitors' Center. So, both of those had to be worked on and the Avenue of Flags, the pavers that were on the avenue had been deteriorating."