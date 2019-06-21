Scottsbluff trooper killed in crash near Bridgeport

The Morrill County Sheriff Office is saying a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper and a Lewellen man died near the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery on Thursday.

Trooper Jerry Smith and Derek Lacrete died at the scene near Bridgeport.

The accident happened about 7:36 a.m. MT. Officials say they received several 911 calls about a three-vehicle crash west of Bridgeport on Highway 26, near mile marker 59.

The crash occurred when a 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by MaryJo Decora, 60, of Bridgeport, was stopped on the highway waiting to make a left turn into the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Decora’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2005 Mazda Tribute, driven by Derek Lacrete, 28, of Lewellen. Lacrete’s vehicle hit the back, driver’s side of Decora’s vehicle, causing Lacrete’s vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a Nebraska State Patrol 2016 Dodge Charger.

Trooper Jerry Smith, 51, of Scottsbluff was driving the patrol car. Trooper Smith was pronounced deceased on the scene. Lacrete was ejected from his vehicle during the crash. Lacrete also died on the scene.