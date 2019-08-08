Scientists make vodka from rye grown near Chernobyl

A team of scientists from the UK and Ukraine have created “Atomik,” a vodka distilled from rye grown near the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The vodka is also made from water pulled from the area’s aquifer.

The makers insist Atomik is safe to drink. They admit the grain starts out radioactive, but they claim the distillation process removes the dangerous isotopes.

They even said they had a university lab double-check, and the spirit got the OK for being fallout-free.

The team’s newly founded Chernobyl Spirit Company is hoping to release the vodka to the public in limited supply.

The reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear plant exploded in 1986. Around 31 people were killed in the explosion, and up to 200,000 people are estimated to have died after being exposed to dangerous radiation levels.

The Chernobyl Spirit Company said it will donate 75 percent of its profits to people who still live in the area near the plant.

