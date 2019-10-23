School of Mines gets a new collection of old bones

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology are now rattling some bones after being away from the region for several years.

Bison bones from the School of Mines (KOTA TV)

The collection of bones from animals such as bison, elk and mountain lions were from U.S. Forest Service lands when originally located.

The U.S. Forest Service relocated the bones back to the area in 2017 after being at the Archaeological Illinois State Museum of Natural History since the 1990's. The School of Mines have been curating the bones with the State Archaeological Research Center since their return.

The hope is to not only use the bones to teach, but also for future research.

"Youngest collection they ever dealt with. So right away, they had to deal with the issues of what do you do when something is from human contact. You do have to deal with archaeological issues. You have to deal with cultural issues," said Sally Shelton, Associate Director of Museum of Geology.

The research will range from the age of the site where the bones were found to possible ways humans used the bones.