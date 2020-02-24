School bond early vote brings out crowd

Early Voting for Rapid City's one hundred and ninety million dollar school bond ends February 24th.

By 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Pennington County auditor Cindy Mohler said their office had more than 300 people come in to vote early and that's just for today.

Mohler says a surge of people usually comes in on the last day, but the weather also might play a part in today's turnout.

She says by the end of the day, the total number of early voters should be close to 7,500.

The last special election in Rapid City was the civic center vote and Mohler says people are more passionate about this issue.

"People are passionate about it because of our children and this does affect our children. It also affects our tax dollars and people are very passionate about how much they pay in taxes too, they don't want to see that increase," said Mohler. "On the flip side, you have those buildings that are becoming a problem and they do need better places for our children to learn."

The county wants to remind people to check their polling place for tomorrow's election.

