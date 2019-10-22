Scare in the Square and trick-or-treat back in Rapid City

Celebrate Halloween in downtown Rapid City for the annual Scare in the Square at Main Street Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Scare in the Square will feature family fun events on Sixth St., including a Kidz Zone and a photo opportunity with a giant pumpkin or black cat. In addition, participating businesses will be handing out candy and other treats in downtown.

Both events are free to attend. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring trick-or-treat bags, and meet at Main Street Square to pick up a map of participating businesses.

"It's a great family-friendly event to kick off Halloween activities," said Dan Senftner, President and CEO of Main Street Square. "Children love walking up and down the streets collecting candy in costume, while parents have the opportunity to explore a variety of shops in our vibrant downtown."

Downtown motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day. Crossing guards will be assisting with the downtown trick-or-treat event, but attendees are asked to cross the streets with care. For more information on the trick-or-treat event and Scare in the Square, visit www.downtownRapidCity.com, MainStreetSquareRC.com, call 605.716.7979, email info@mainstreetsquarerc.com or stop by the Main Street Square office in downtown Rapid City.