Santa: Forget the Christmas pony, get me this Custer State Park burro

You have the opportunity to buy what could be one of the most unique holiday gifts in our area … a 16-month old jack burro from Custer State Park.

The park is offering the burro for sale by sealed bid. The bid has to be mailed or hand delivered to the park office. Electronic bids will not be accepted.

The park is selling the burro because only one jack is needed for the herd. This jack is also the offspring of one of the jennys, so to keep different genetics in the herd, the sale is necessary, according to Custer State Park. Lastly, the burro is being sold for health and safety reasons. As the smaller jack in the herd, the mature jack could cause significant injury to it and exile it from the herd.

For more questions or information on the bidding process, call the Custer State Park Office at 605-255-4515.

Download bid sheet here: https://bit.ly/2rkA75J

