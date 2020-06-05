Sanford Health halts South Dakota hydroxychloroquine study

Sanford Health announced Friday that the South Dakota hydroxychloroquine trial has been discontinued.

According to a Sanford Health release, it was cut after new research finds the drug was not helping prevent COVID-19.

The results of that research by the University of Minnesota was published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this week. It was one of the country’s first randomized trials of the drug. Sandford’s release stated that the university study was similar to the South Dakota trial and “found no benefit of hydroxychloroquine over a placebo as a post-exposure preventative therapy.”

“After closely reviewing the new research, our clinical trial team determined that the South Dakota study is unlikely to see different results,” said Dr. Susan Hoover, Sanford Health infectious disease doctor and principal investigator of the study. “We’re focused on our goal of advancing the science around this disease and will continue to pursue other COVID-19 research.”

The partners involved in the South Dakota study are evaluating additional options to collaborate on statewide COVID-19 research.

