Salvation Army distributing coats for kids in preparation of colder weather

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills will be distributing new "Coats for Kids" to prepare local kids in grades K-12 for colder weather.

Parents and guardians will be able to fill out an application and receive the coats on the same day on a first come, first served basis until the coats are gone. Children will not need to be present to receive coats.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., parents and guardians can go to the Salvation Army to fill out an application and pick up coats for their children. The Salvation Army is located at 405 N. Cherry Ave. in Rapid City.

To sign up, participants will need a photo ID, proof of residency (such as Notice of Action or household bill), proof of age of children receiving coat (such as Medicaid cards or birth certificate).

For more information, please call at (605) 342-0982.