Safeway's parent company commits $50M to community hunger relief

Albertsons Companies, the parent company of Safeway, announced on Wednesday a $50 million commitment to hunger relief across 34 states and the District of Columbia through its Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief campaign.

“This time of extraordinary need demands an unprecedented response,” said President and CEO Vivek Sankaran. “The basic needs of many of our neighbors have been threatened like never before. With a strong presence in more than 2,200 communities, we are committing an additional $50 million to help ensure that people in our neighborhoods have access to the healthy food they need. We are hopeful that more companies will join us and use our broad hunger relief network to distribute help locally, where it is needed most.”

The new cash commitment is in addition to the $3 million the company already pledged to its fundraiser for neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Over the last four weeks, customers have generously donated more than $13 million to the effort at the company’s stores, which include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star-Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and other banners.

The Denver Division has raised over $700,000 so far and has already started distributing grants to thirty non-profit foodbanks and school districts in its operating area of Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico.

Albertsons Companies’ stores have a long-standing commitment to hunger relief and well-developed relationships with partner organizations to distribute food to those most in need. The company’s division teams will work with their local hunger relief partners to determine how best to support their communities at this critical time. All of the company’s donations from Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief will stay local to provide funds to fight hunger in the following ways:

• Help keep food banks stocked so they can respond to increased demand

• Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools

• Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors

In addition to helping neighbors in need, the company is continuing its previously-announced Appreciation Pay program for its hourly frontline associates — temporarily providing an additional $2 per hour beyond regular pay and overtime and $100 per week to salaried frontline team members. The initiative is in place until at least May 2.

Early in the crisis, Albertsons Companies partnered with a number of hotel, restaurant, airline, retail and distribution companies to provide opportunities for furloughed workers. The company has hired more than 50,000 people in the last six weeks, and continues to work with more than 35 companies to help keep Americans working.

As the world has navigated this public health crisis together, Albertsons Companies made its top priority the health and safety of associates, customers, and communities. Its stores have implemented a number of safety measures, including enhanced cleaning protocols, social distancing markers, one-way aisles, limited store occupancy, masks for associates, health screenings, Plexiglass barriers, and more. Albertsons Companies and the UFCW are also seeking a temporary designation of “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel” for supermarket associates to ensure that they are prioritized for testing and provided personal protection equipment.

This includes the Safeway stores in the Black Hills.