Safety tips before you head out on your kayak

With warmer weather here many in the Black Hills may be heading out to many of the lakes in the area to do some kayaking.

After a drowning death in Sioux Falls over the weekend Game Fish and Parks is reminding people to use safety on the waters.

Wearing a life jacket, as well as not kayaking in waters that are out of your ability.

While many of those out on the waters may think they are an experienced swimmer, the panic that could set in with capsizing in your kayak and distance from the shore make surviving that much more difficult.

"When that high-stress situation hits being able to have that lifejacket around your neck whether it is inflatable or one that is inherently buoyant that will keep you floating right away, it is a major difference. It takes away the anxiousness of trying to rip a cord on a life jacket or trying to tread water. Those things are designed to keep you afloat regardless of what your swimming level is." says Anthony Potter

Potter also suggests that you kayak in groups, and if you go out alone to let people know when you plan on being done and to check in with them. There are also devices sold to help keep your cell phone water resistant.