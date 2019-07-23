STEAM programs keeping kids busy at the library

The school year is quickly approaching and to make sure young minds are sharp the Rapid City Public Library hosted an Alien Launcher maker lab

As part of STEAM program, the alien launchers allowed kids to use items such as paper, balloons, pipe cleaners and pom-poms to create and their launchers.

The only limit was the imagination of the child and seeing them enjoy their time while learning a lesson is what makes the maker areas special for the library.

"It is always such a great day when you see a kid understand a scientific principle or come up with some idea on their own and take it to the next level and create something brand new." says Carrie Bond

All the maker area events are free and the library has a list of all the times and what events will be held in the maker space.