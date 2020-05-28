SNAP benefits will soon be able to be redeemed online

Because of COVID-19, People in South Dakota on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may soon be able to buy their groceries online.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services is submitting paperwork to the U-S Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Services to join them in the online pilot program.

This would allow the more than 79,000 people that are on SNAP in South Dakota to use their EBT card at authorized retailers.

Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Social Services Laurie Gill says this won't stop after the pandemic is over.

"Once we get this in place it will be with us and the ability to do online purchasing for the SNAP program will go on into the future, it will be here to stay, and it will be something South Dakotans can use,” says Gill. “This will benefit us going on into the future."

Gill says this program will help people get back on their feet and keep the social distance at the same time.

