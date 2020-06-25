S.D. veterans can attend the state's technical colleges tuition free

According to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, a House Bill passed this year will help veterans continue their education at one of South Dakota's technical colleges tuition free.

This benefit will officially start on July 1, and the Secretary of the South Dakota Department of veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock said, "Many skills military service members acquire translate well into the technical trades."

One of the four technical colleges in the state, Western Dakota Tech has about 120 veteran students.

The President of WDT said often veterans have a backgrounds that translate well into technical trades.

"Going to a technical college in order to get a really strong skill will be an additional plus sign, I guess you could say, on their resume, because employers in the area are not only looking for veterans because they know their work ethic is strong, but they're also looking for people with very strong technical skills in areas that they are familiar with," said Dr. Ann Bolman, President of Western Dakota Technical College.

Bolman says many veterans have technical skills and backgrounds that lend to a technical college

Also this year, all technical colleges in the state officially changed their names from "technical institute" to "technical college" to better reflect the programs offered by the schools.