SD sets up small business relief fund

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development now has a small business relief fund to help people make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are eligibility requirements, such as the size of the business has to be fewer than 250 employees; located physically in South Dakota; and be in business before March of this year.

Go to sdreadytowork.com for specifics on eligibility, loan details, and the loan application.

The GOED expects high demand for the loans and applications will be evaluated on a “first come, first served” basis.

