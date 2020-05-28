SD sees drop in new unemployment claims

As South Dakota businesses begin to reopen, the number of people claiming unemployment begins to drop.

South Dakota saw 3,410 initial claims for unemployment during the week of May 17-23, according to a release from the state Department of Labor and Regulation. This is down 481 claims from the prior week’s total of 3,891.

The latest number of continued claims is 25,186 for the week ending May 9. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“On Tuesday, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2020-26 to extend the existing COVID-19 State of Emergency to Dec. 30, 2020,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “This means both the non-paid waiting week and work search requirement set to expire May 31 will continue to be waived until further notice.”

Nationwide, about 2.1 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the fact that many businesses are reopening and rehiring staffs.

About 41 million people have applied for aid since the virus outbreak intensified in March, though not all of them are still unemployed. The U.S. Labor Department’s report Thursday includes a count of all the people now receiving unemployment aid: 21 million.

The national jobless rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression, and many economists expect it will near 20% in May. South Dakota's April rate was 10.2%.

