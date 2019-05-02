SD secretary of Social Services resigns

South Dakota’s secretary of Social Services, Greg DeSautel, had resigned; effective May 22.

Gov. Kristi Noem says she will appoint an interim secretary in the coming days.

“I’m grateful for Greg’s service and the perspectives he brought from the private sector to the Department of Social Services,” said Noem. “I wish him the best in his next chapter.”

The Associated Press reports that no reason was given and neither the governor’s office nor DeSautel immediately responded to messages.

DeSautel was appointed as DSS secretary in January.

