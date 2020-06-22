SD records lowest new COVID-19 cases since May 17

South Dakota reported just 29 new COVID-19 infections Monday; the lowest since May 17, which was also 29.

Active cases also continue to decline, now at 808; while the number of victims recovered climes to 5,437. Deaths remain at 81.

Pennington County still records new cases but just five were added Monday. Three other West River counties recorded one new coronavirus case each - Oglala Lakota now at 56, Meade at 43 and Fall River at seven.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

