SD records 2 new COVID deaths, Pennington adds 27 cases

Two more people in Minnehaha County reportedly died due to COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 50.

The coronavirus is beginning to show up more in Pennington County; with 27 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the county's total now to 127, the fourth highest total in the state. It is, as of Friday, the only West River county with substantial spread of the virus.

After being below 100 new infections a day for the week, South Dakota again went over the 100 mark, with 106 new cases reported Friday morning. The state processed 1,043 tests, the highest total this week; with 10 percent positive. This comes as South Dakota embarked on a more-aggressive approach to testing, first in the state's nursing homes.

South Dakota now has 4,356 COVID-19 cases. Active cases dropped by 18 to 1,039 on Friday due to 122 new recoveries.

Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 83. Officials say four percent of the state's beds for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied, while 9 percent of its ICU units are being used.

The elderly in South Dakota, like the rest of the country, suffer the most from the coronavirus. Of the state's 50 deaths, 28 are people 80 and older; another five were in their 70s; seven people in their 60s; seven in their 50s; one in their 40s and two who were in their 30s.