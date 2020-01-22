SD law enforcement might have to preserve rape kits longer

It’s only a couple of words but if approved by the South Dakota Legislature those words will have a major impact on rape investigations.

Today, rape kits only have to be preserved by law enforcement for one year before they can be destroyed. House Bill 1074 would increase that preservation time to seven years from the time of an examination for an alleged rape; or until the victim reaches the age of 25, whichever is later.

The bill was introduced Wednesday but hasn’t been assigned to a House committee yet.

