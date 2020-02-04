SD committee tables student gender dysphoria bill

(MGN)
Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A controversial transgender bill introduced by state Sen. Phil Jensen of Rapid City was quickly shoved aside by a committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 88 would have required school counselors, psychologists and social workers to inform parents if a student discussed “feelings of gender dysphoria” or expressed an interest in self-injury.

The Senate Education Committee, including the bill’s sponsor Jensen, tabled the measure on a 6-0 vote.

According to a Dakota News Now web story, the ACLU of South Dakota is pleased that the bill was tabled, citing that it would have “deterred young people from seeking support.”

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 