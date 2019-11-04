SD Supreme Court denies Rhines' execution appeal

(MGN/SD Department of Corrections)
Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied another appeal by Charles Russell Rhines; who is trying to avoid being executed Monday at 12:30 p.m. (MT).

Rhines was attempting to get a preliminary injunction and stay of execution. His defense team has now appealed this decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rhines is set to be executed for the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992 during a burglary at a Rapid City doughnut shop.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said his office is in contact with the U.S. Supreme Court, waiting for decisions on two petitions.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 