SD School of Mines applies expertise to aid COVID-19 Response

South Dakota School of Mines is teaming with healthcare providers, military and government officials to identify areas where the school's expertise can help. "Some of these problems include lack of PPE, or personal protective equipment, the need for uh, medical supplies such as hand sanitizers, the need for more robust computer modeling that can help us predict where these cases could go in the future.... Working on the sterilization of PPE." Mike Ray, the Communications Manager for School of Mines says, this is a nation-wide effort sponsored by agencies like National Institutes of Health. "Scientists and engineers are very much problem solvers, and we very much want to support our health care communities and support our local front line care givers." Ray says, right now they are mostly researching and developing. "Because these are immense challenges, we don't know if we are able to make the PPE that's needed, we don't know if we'll be able to overcome some of these things, but we're throwing the resources we have at this problem." He says, they know people here and across the country are all doing the same thing, trying to solve this challenge...together.

