SD Legislature slow to support Native American issues

So far this legislative session, none of the 12 bills Rep. Shawn Bordeaux (D-District 26A) introduced have won a committee’s approval. (KOTA TV)
Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A series of bills supported by some Native American tribes in South Dakota has struggled to gain traction in the Legislature.

Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a Democrat from Mission, says it shows a marginalization of Native American people. So far this legislative session, none of the 12 bills he’s introduced have won a committee’s approval.

A House committee voted down a proposal that had the backing of a majority of the nine tribes in the state. It asked the Legislature to support a request to Congress to repeal the 1863 Dakota Removal Act. Also failing was a proposal to allow tribes to use fund for law enforcement costs related to pipeline construction; and allowing graduates to wear beaded graduation caps.

Several bills addressing Native American communities have gained progress in the Legislature this year; including a bill to require businesses to accept tribal IDs and Native American charter schools.

No matter the outcome, some elected tribal leaders say it is important to make their voices heard.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 