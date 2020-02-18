SD House sends 'riot boosting' bill to Senate

As South Dakota lawmakers continue to debate “riot boosting” laws, a group of protesters descend on the South Dakota capital to voice their opposition.

The demonstrators roamed the second floor rotunda about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday as they shouted “Kristi Nome, we are not a riot!” After a couple of minutes, the group left the Capitol Building. While there were Highway Patrol troopers in the rotunda, they did not hinder the protestors.

The group is at odds with House Bill 1117: repeal and revise certain provisions regarding riot, to establish the crime of incitement to riot, and to revise provisions regarding civil liability for riot and riot boosting .

Last year, the state Legislature approved and Gov. Kristi Noem signed a similar bill that was opposed by various groups. The groups claimed the new provisions were an attempt to “silence” them from demonstrating. After a judge found parts of the law unconstitutional, the state agreed not to enforce those sections.

Tuesday afternoon, the full House sent the bill to the Senate on a 45 to 25 vote. After the vote, a woman in the gallery shouted her disproval at the lawmakers before she was removed from the House.

