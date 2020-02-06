SD House committee OKs concealed pistols on motorcycles

A bill to allow the concealed carry of pistols while riding motorcycles, All Terrain Vehicles, and snowmobiles passed out of the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee this morning in Pierre.

House Bill 1059 cleans up language in existing state statues to be consistent with operation of most other vehicles in the state.

Last year lawmakers passed a ‘constitutional carry’ bill which allows state residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. But carrying a firearm while operating a motorcycle, ATV, or snowmobile was illegal under conflicting laws.

Rep. David Johnson of Rapid City testified that he brought the bill to make state law consistent with the intent of the legislature when it passed the carry bill in 2019.

ABATE of South Dakota, a motorcycle advocacy group, supported the bill.

House Bill 1059 passed out of committee on an 11 yes, 2 excused vote and will next go to the full House for consideration.