SD Health Department describes COVID-19 cluster at Rapid City nursing home

There are nine new cases in Pennington County, two in Meade County and one in Todd County.

And the Department of Health is talking about a new cluster in Rapid City.

That's at the Advantara Arrowhead nursing home facility on Arrowhead Drive in Rapid City.

State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says there was a federal focused infection control survey done there before the state's mass testing program got started.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon says, "When that facility finished their mass testing, there was one resident who was positive. So the facility did additional testing and five residents were found positive on 6/4. This weekend, an additional 20 new positive were reported between residents and staff. There were three residents hospitalized as of yesterday."

In a statement Monday afternoon Avantara said, in part , "Despite it's challenges, we are considering everyone at the facility, both staff and residents, as though they are all potential COVID-19 carriers, in order to help flatten the curve and prevent the virus' further spread throughout the facility and the community."

