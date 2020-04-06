SD Gov: Schools to close for the rest of the year

Students aren't headed back to school this year. In an executive order issued by Governor Kristi Noem, schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Her order also updates much of the wording in previous orders. Where she previously said organizations "should" take certain steps, today's (Monday's) order states organizations "shall" take those steps. The difference, while slight, gives stricter guidance to local leaders throughout the state.

Noem also issued orders specifically for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, telling older adults to stay home for the next three weeks.