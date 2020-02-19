SD Education Department might pay for school sentinel training

South Dakota lawmakers might help fund training and equipping school sentinels.

Monday, the state House voted to send a bill to the Senate that would require the Department of Education to give school districts $1,500 for every employee who, during the previous school year, completed sentinel training.

There would be a cap, however, on how much the department can disburse. The proposed bill states the department cannot spend more than $45,000. If more than 30 employees qualify for the funds, the DOE would prorate the amount provided each district.

The state has not identified which school districts have armed employees; but at least four districts have staff that went through the sentinel training. Rapid City Area Schools doesn't use the program and last debated it in 2018.

