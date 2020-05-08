S.D. Department of Transportation investigating sink hole in relation to I-90

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says they are in the early stages of investigating whether or not the sinkhole and gypsum mine will impact nearby I-90. Gypsum can be a problematic stone for construction if it comes in contact with water because goes from hard, durable rock to soft rock, making surveying necessary.

"Since we can't explore because of the presence of water, we're trying to figure out what we can do above ground to survey the area to see if there's a void underneath the interstate," said Mike Carlson, the Rapid City Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. "So, there's a lot of different devices or ways to penetrate the earth without actually poking holes the earth."

Carlson said once they decide the best way to determine what's below, then they will take the steps to analyze the data.

"Is that a problem for us? If there's a void under there and it's 10 foot down, is that acceptable for the interstate?" said Carlson. "Do we have enough cover over the top of the hole that will support the interstate and the traffic over it?"

Carlson said they don't know the full extent of the mine and are still investigating and mapping.

The proximity to the interstate has caused some people to wonder if the road is safe.

"Occasionally you can hear a truck going by on the freeway and you could feel it and that's scary," said Karl Emanuel, a geologist in the Northern Hills.

Carlson is not concerned. He says the process is similar to putting your ear on a railway and listening to a train approaching.

"To me, it's not concerning that he hears the interstate underground like that because, you know, solid rock or water carries sound very well," said Carlson.

Since becoming aware of the situation, Carlson said they have been checking the interstate daily.

"And we're looking at the ditches, and we're driving over top of the interstate to see if we feel a bump or a swell or dip," said Carlson. "If we feel a change in conditions, then we become concerned. Right now, there is no concern for it. The interstate will not all at once disappear."

While Carlson is aware of the developing situation, his worry-level is low.

"For the interstate, our worry factor is a one or a two or a three-- somewhere down low," said Carlson.

Carlson encourages people to continue driving on I-90, but if you feel a dip in the road that you haven't felt in the past, contact the Department of Transportation at (605) 394-2248.