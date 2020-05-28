SD COVID-19 infections increase but percentage of positives is down

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in South Dakota, the percentage of those testing positive for the infection has dropped.

As of Thursday's report, 12 percent of the 39,026 people tested were positive. For most of the virus' run, that percentage was 14 percent. That 12 percent is right at the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

South Dakota reports a slight increase of active cases bringing the total to 1,041; but there are no new deaths. Another 79 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Pennington County positive COVID-19 cases is still in double digits; 14 reported in the last day to bring the county total to 186.

Minnehaha County added another 17 cases. That county has most of the infections, 3,317 of the state's 4,793.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

