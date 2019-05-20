SAT adversity score measures students' socioeconomic circumstances

If you're a student planning on going to college, chances are you'll have to take a college entrance exam.

That means the ACT or the SAT, but changes could be coming to how one of those tests are scored.

Before ever applying to college, most high school students must take either the ACT or SAT exams.

Those test scores and other factors, including grades, help determine whether they'll be accepted.

And by next year, more schools can take into account the SAT "adversity index," a measurement of a student's socioeconomic advantages or disadvantages.

"Neighborhood information so looking at the median income in your neighborhood, crimes rates, poverty rates. Things like that in the neighborhood that you live in," Dana Livermont says, College & Career Readiness Lead Counselor of Rapid City Area Schools, "And then also school data so the number of kids on free and reduced lunch and thing s like that to try to kind of somehow put a numerical value on the adversity that a student has faced."

According to "Inside Higher Ed," about 50 colleges have already used the adversity score, also known as the "environmental context dashboard."

"Personally I think the adversity score has generally a negligible impact in relation to actual college admissions because a lot of colleges already have all of the information that the adversity score includes so college admissions officers will know where you come from. They know your school. They kind of know what your school has to offer," Alan Zhu says, a senior at Stevens High School in Rapid City.

Katrina Lim asks, "Do you think that the adversity score will help or hinder students?"

Dana Livermont says, "I think it's really hard to say at this time. I think we're going to need to get a couple of years under our belts to see how everything plays out. There is more to it than just a test score. I think it's great that we're looking at other factors that may be in a student's life in determining which schools they should go to or be admitted into."

Zhu is headed to MIT this fall and wishes the College Board was more transparent about the adversity score.

Alan Zhu says, "This testing organization that you've paid to take the test isn't telling you the scores they're sending to your college is kind of less than honest, less than forward. It sort of shows that College Board itself doesn't really think this is necessarily a perfect idea."

Critics of the index say it favors students of color and puts students with higher test scores at a disadvantage.

The College Board plans to expand the system to 150 colleges later this year and make it available to all colleges in 2020.

