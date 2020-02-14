Rushmore Mall offers a doggone good time

There is a new tenant at the Rushmore Mall -- offering up a doggone good time for you and your pooch.

New dog park opens at the Mall (KEVN)

Bar K-9 dog park and bar held their ribbon cutting this afternoon.

The park is located at the spot that used to house Payless shoes.

In order for you dogs to join in on the fun -- you do need to have proof that your pet has been spayed or neutered, is up to date on their shots and at least 6 months old.

The owner, Jared Batman, says K 9 bars have been popping up all over the country -- but this will be the first one in Rapid City.

Another unique experience: drinks for man's best friend.

"Oh, I'm excited for our good boy dog beer. We have great flavors for the dogs, and I think they will love and the owner will get a kick out of it. There is obviously no alcohol in it, it is just a good cold treat for your dog." Says, Jared Batman

A guest pass is $10, or you can pay $29 for a monthly subscription with unlimited access.