Rural America Initiatives receives bond to help keep kids active and healthy

The U-S Department of Health and Human Services awarded a grant of nearly 800 thousand dollars over the next two years to one local organization.

Rural America Initiatives Ateyapi "Youth Engagement in Sports" Program helps students who may not have the opportunity to participate in other sports in the district.

The program helps sixth through eighth-graders who are either a minority or come from an economically challenged household

In addition ... the program will also teach about nutrition and the importance of being physically active.

The coaches involved in the YES program will also serve as mentors during the school day to help support them academically as well.

"Well I think that is great, that is a time when our students need that support and what the Ateyapi program we have a good relationship with the families and the school district, and that fits right along with what our goals as an organization." says, Whitney Rencountre, Ateyapi YES Program Director

Rencountre added that they hope to enroll 520 students over the next year two years with the grant.

