Rounds seeks another six years in US Senate

Sen. Mike Rounds officially announces he is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Rounds, a first term senator, was South Dakota’s governor for eight years before being sent to Washington in 2014.

In a release Thursday morning, Rounds said:

“South Dakotans are known for their character, strong work ethic and common sense,” said Rounds. “When I ran for this job in 2014, I promised to take those values to Washington, and they continue to be at the heart of every decision I make.”

The release also touted his support for President Donald Trump, stating that Rounds “remains among President Trump’s strongest supporters and he has found many legislative successes while establishing a reputation as a serious policy expert – all by employing South Dakota values.”

The senator’s family had a personal struggle in 2019 when his wife Jean was diagnosed with a malignant tumor. “Thanks to her team of doctors and the prayers and support from throughout South Dakota, we are in the final steps of her cancer treatment and optimistic about her prognosis,” Rounds said.

It does look like Rounds will have a primary race. State Rep. Scyller Borglum of Rapid City announced last summer that she would challenge Rounds.

