Rounds responds to disaster declaration

President Trump approves a second disaster declaration for 25 South Dakota counties and two reservations following severe storms and flooding from May 26th through June 7th.

That group includes Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Meade, Pennington, Todd and Ziebach Counties along with the Cheyenne River Sioux and the Rosebud Reservations.

A preliminary disaster assessment done in June documented about $8 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Sen. Rounds says, "So this is good news for a number of counties and townships, communities that lost roads, bridges and so forth due to spring flooding. It also means for any of our co-ops and so forth that might have had problems and lost items due to lost power poles and so forth, that would also be included in this discussion."

Rounds says this is a standard program.

He says FEMA can come in and reimburse 75% of the loss that's been identified in the disaster area.

