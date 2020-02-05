Rosebud police haul in 3.5 pounds of meth

A traffic stop led Rosebud Sioux Tribe police to a home where they found 3.5 pounds of meth. (photo courtesy Rosebud Police Department)
Posted:

MISSION, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The Rosebud Sioux Tribe police made a major drug bust following a traffic stop.

Police seized about 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 pounds of marijuana, 20 units of oxycodone and $1,955 cash. Drug paraphernalia was also taken.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Rosebud police officer stopped a driver for speeding. The officer then discovered meth and marijuana in the car. This led police to search a reservation home where they found most of the drugs.

We reached out to the Rosebud Police Department for more information on how many people were arrested. We will update the story when possible.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 